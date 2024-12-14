The good thing about language is that it is always a democracy. And there is something admirable in the strength of the speakers to resist the attacks of the political communication offices and the linguists, so interested in taming the verb: the former out of interest and the latter out of fear of chaos, that is, of beauty. Here we continue to censor spoilers and not spoilers, and gender duplication has the seriousness of a tie and a lectern, little more. That is why the twelve candidates for word of the year according to the FundéuRAE, chosen for their frequency of use and their linguistic interest, do not draw the time we want, not even the time we live, but the time we believe we live, the time we count. In this jungle of ours there are no hoaxes, but rather mudspecifically that of Valencia, a perfect symbol of a catastrophe that not even all the tons of state and regional rhetoric poured into the media (anti-politics is not on this list either, why is it, nor pseudo-media or fachosphere) have been able to hide.

DanaOf course, she is another of the chosen ones. Now freed from its condition as an acronym and converted into a noun, it has crept into everyday vocabulary and memory, and on that journey the technical definition has been losing strength in favor of the strong storm, the torrential rain, the danger, maybe from fear. The same thing has happened with oreanother candidate to summarize the year, chosen for being part of another of the “most present political debates in different places.” Like ‘muggle’, that voice invented by JK Rowling to indicate non-wizards, hides in its phonetics something uncomfortable, derogatory, dodgy. Maybe that’s the key to your success. It’s not that far from ‘nigger’…

Regarding housing, there are three terms that stretch the problem in different directions. The tourism refers to the impact of overcrowding in cities: the rise in rental prices, interurban exoduses, elbowing, etc. This is already becoming a problem that unites more and more people, bad news that, in part, could be good: it is like agreeing about the flu, which is what Pla came to say about the 1918 epidemic. neologism restless squatteralso with sour, lemony phonetics, is gaining strength among the owners. Tenants, on the other hand, use more micro apartmenta finding that defines itself and is best understood when used next to the only word from the economic world that has a place on this list, reduflationthat is, the art of making things smaller and charging the same as before. But Spain wasn’t going well, like a rocket?

The fatphobia It coincides, alas, with the Ozempic year and the chimes of Lalachús. And although the pellets are very far away from us, they remind us, at least, that national concerns last as long as an electoral campaign. Months ago, too, since the night when headlines across the country were filled with narcolanchasadding to the list of similar constructions: drug trafficking, drug violence, narcodollar, narcosubmarine… And it has returned woke upwho never left, but who seems to have emerged stronger from Trump’s second electoral victory. No one has yet thought of an alternative in Spanish. Not even the meaning proposed by the FundéuRAE is precise: “Sensitive to injustice.” and it’s back woke upwho never left, but who seems to have emerged stronger from Donald Trump’s second electoral victory. No one has yet thought of an alternative in Spanish. Not even the meaning proposed by the FundéuRAE is precise: “Sensitive to injustice.”









And from the artificial intelligence revolution, we are left with the hallucinationwhich is the name we have given to the short circuit of chatbots, which suddenly either lie or invent or believe that Pedro Sánchez has always had a beard. Although that may be true, if it is repeated enough.