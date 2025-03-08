The Alavés took an epic victory in Mendizorroza by defeating Villarreal with a goal in a match in which the locals ended with nine players for expulsion from Sivera, who also left the field with brain shock, and Antonio Blanco and in which the added time lasted more than fifteen minutes. The victory allows the Alavés to get out of the descent.

Villarreal will cost him to explain how he could not take at least one point. The Alavés began marking very soon, at eleven minutes, with a goal of opportunist by Manu Sánchez. The submarine cost him to react, but after the first twenty minutes he was clearly made with the control of the party. The clearest occasion before the break was Ayoze, whose auction was neutralized by Sivera. Then there was another for pine

The second half was going to be a siege of Villarreal. In the 50th minute, a tremendous shock between Sivera and Ayoze produced. The Alavés goalkeeper was unconscious on the ground and there were moments of anxiety. Finally, the goalkeeper got up by his own foot but the referee showed him the red one because before the crash he had touched the ball with his hand outside the area and Adrián Rodríguez, the substitute goalkeeper, entered.

The game became a siege of Villarreal and bottles were thrown into the field from the stands, which caused the game to be suspended and the added time would reach more than fifteen minutes.

The tension was extreme and in 94 Antonio Blanco also saw the red one to say something to the referee. The Alavés stayed with nine players. Ayoze and Comesaña twice had chances to tie but their lack of precision in the auction condemned to the submarine. Alavés players ended up giving an honor around hail.