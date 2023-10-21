Saturday, October 21, 2023, 3:02 p.m.



The Emergency services had to treat a worker this Saturday after a crane fell in Plaza Camachos in Murcia. The 45-year-old man was working on the platform of the vehicle at a height of four stories when the vehicle moved and ended up overturning over the aforementioned area around 12:45 p.m.

Several calls alerted 112 to the accident and that the worker was on the ground in a semi-conscious state.

A patrol from the Local Police of Murcia and an ambulance from 061 were mobilized to the scene, whose paramedics attended to the man, who had head trauma and injuries to both legs, for which he had to be transferred to the Reina Sofía de la Hospital. capital.

The accident was reported to the Occupational Health and Safety Institute of the Region of Murcia.