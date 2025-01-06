A man of about 35 years old died this Monday while unloading manure with a tractor on a pig farm located in Madrigalejo del Monte (Burgos) and has been trapped under a pile of debrisaccording to data from the Castilla y León 112 Emergency Service, collected by Europa Press.

The incident occurred minutes before 1:08 p.m. this Monday, when a call received in the room of the Castilla y León 112 emergency center reported an accident at a pig farm located in Madrigalejo del Monte, where they had found accident to a 35-year-old worker who was unloading manure with a tractor.

The whistleblowers assured that They did not know how the accident had occurred. The 112 operations room notified the Civil Guard (COS) of Burgos and Health Emergencies, Sacyl, of the incident, which mobilized a medical team from the area.

At the scene, Benemérita requested the presence of firefighters because The victim was trapped under a pile of manureso the notice was passed to the Burgos Fire Department. Emergency services confirmed the death of the worker.