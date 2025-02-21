Lumbalgia, lumbago or lumbosacro pain is the pain located in the lower back; Specifically in the lumbar area of ​​the spine (lumbar column) between the last ribs and the gluteal area. It is produced by alterations in ligaments, muscles, vertebral discs and vertebrae in that area and can be extended from the lumbar area to the lower legs or members; In that case it is called ‘irradiated lumbar pain’. It can affect anyone but usually appears from 30 or 40 years.

Lumbalgia Causes

Mechanical and inflammatory origin

The causes of lumbalgia or lumbago are several and are divided into those of mechanical origin and that of inflammatory origin such as that produced by a type of arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis.

The main mechanical causes are:

– Sprains and distensions.

– Degeneration of intervertebral discs.

– Disc hernia.

– Sciatic.

– Spondylolistesis. When a pinches lumbar vertebra or clips the nerves when moving from its site.

– Fractures or trauma.

– Spinal stenosis. Narrowing of the spine.

Other causes can be:

– Celiac disease.

– Inflammatory intestinal disease such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease.

– Endometriosis.

– Chronic pelvic inflammatory disease.

– Renal calculations.

– Vascular diseases.

– Osteoarthritis.

– Rheumatoid arthritis.

Lumbalgia symptoms

Lumbar pain

The main symptom of low back pain is lumbar pain. If it is of mechanical origin, it is usually worse when you spend a lot of time standing or for a bad posture. It usually disappears when lying down.

If it is sciatic or lumbociatic, the pain is irradiated, it extends from the lower back descending by the thigh to the foot. There may be a feeling of tingling and lack of strength in the affected leg.

If the origin is inflammatory, it usually appears at night or early forcing the affected person to get up. Being active, in this case, usually favor the attenuation or disappearance of pain.

Lumbalgia can be acute, if lasts less than six weeks; subacute, if it lasts between six weeks and three months; and chronicle if it lasts more than three months.

Lumbalgia diagnosis

Description of symptoms and physical examination

The diagnosis will try to determine the cause (inflammatory, mechanics, trauma, degenerative, hereditary …) for this the patient will be consulted, on a scale of 0 to 10. A blood analysis, a column x -ray will be requested and, possibly, a computerized tomography (TC) or a magnetic resonance (RM).

Lumbalgia treatment and medication

Analgesics and muscle relaxants

Each case has a specific approach but it can be said that the application of cold or heat will be recommended in the area in which the pain is manifested. Analgesics, anti -inflammatory and muscle relaxants can be prescribed. In cases where pain does not relieve a cortisone injection to reduce inflammation around nerve roots. This relieves pain temporarily.

To sleep it is recommended to do it in a fetal position and with a pillow or a cushion between the legs. Therapeutic massages can also be performed.

Lumbalgia prevention

Good physical condition

Stay in shape and have a good physical condition exercising and favoring muscle toning and flexibility. It is key to maintain a healthy weight, know how to maintain a good body posture and not smoking.