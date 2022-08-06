A 36-year-old woman was injured in the early hours of this Saturday when she was attacked by another woman with a glass in a brawl in Alcantarilla, according to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center. The events occurred shortly before 2:00 a.m. in a local entertainment area in the Polígono Industrial Oeste.

Apparently, the assailant cut the victim with a glass and he bled profusely from the face and chest, where he suffered the injuries. Units of the National Police, Sewer Local Police, a Medicalized Emergency Unit of the Emergency Management and Sanitary Emergencies 061 traveled to the scene, whose personnel treated the wound at the scene, and was later transferred to La Arrixaca.