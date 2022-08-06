There are only a few months left until the release of the sixth season of My Hero Academia and, on the occasion ofl Crunchyroll Expo 2022a new trailer.

The trailer provides snippets of dialogue and action from the new season. Most of what is shown takes place during that operation it was prepared during the then season and most of the main or minor characters seem to be involved.

The trailer begins with the heroes gathering for the operation. Many speak of the importance of the stakes, while others prepare for the fierce battle that awaits them. Deku and his companions are part of both of these groups, and they all seem determined to carry out the mission.

The bad guys, meanwhile, are just as determined. Some speak of the hypocrisy of the hero-centered society, while others are concerned only with causing as much destruction as possible. Both members of the original League of Villains and the new Paranormal Liberation Front make their appearance.

The trailer begins with more serene footage, and as it progresses it becomes more action-packed and then ends with real brutal confrontations. The trailer in question, which you can find at the top of the article, is very short but gives way to the doers to have an idea of ​​what can expect from the sixth season of My Hero Academia, out the1 October 2022.