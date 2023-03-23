A Northeast Georgia woman has been charged with killing her 82-year-old fiance and living with his body for months.

This event occurred in June 2022 when Tabitha Zelida Wood, 46, of Gainesville, was arrested and found guilty by a Hall County jury for the murder of Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported that Kramer’s stepdaughter told them she was concerned for his safety, having not heard from him in several months.

When they arrived at his house, the agents found his body. Wood told agents that the man had died in the first week of April and that he had been living with the body in the house ever since.

However, an autopsy determined that Kramer’s death was a homicideHall County Sheriff’s spokesman BJ Williams told local media. The man would have died due to a blunt and sharp trauma.

The local newspaper ‘Gainesville Times’ recorded the statement during the trial for the death of Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr. The defendant, Tabitha Zelida Wood, recounted that she slept next to her dead fiancé for three days before realizing his death, something that I couldn’t accept.

According to US media reports, the couple met through a mutual friend and the woman moved in with the man because he needed help.

The defendant alleged that he had become aggressive and hit her when she refused to have sex.

Furthermore, it was declared guilty of intentional homicide, aggravated assault, exploitation of an elderly person, concealment of the death of another person, and theft of financial transaction cards.

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

