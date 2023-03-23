Two prisoners escape by digging a tunnel with a toothbrush in the United States

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Two prisoners from Virginia (USA) escape by digging with a toothbrush
The two men have been jailed since last year.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Two inmates from the town of Newport News, Virginia, escaped from prison by digging a tunnel with a modified toothbrush.the city authorities announced on Tuesday.
The prisoners were released for just nine hours, since shortly after they were arrested at an IHOP (International House of Pancakes) franchise location, the local Sheriff’s Office explained in a statement.
According to the letter, the two men, who have been jailed since last year for minor crimes, took advantage of a flaw in the structure to dig the tunnel.
The authorities did not give more details about the failure since, they say, it is in various places in the prison and now they must secure the structure.
Update: The 2 men who escaped from the Newport News Jail Annex on Monday are back in custody.
John Garza & Arley Nemo were arrested in Hampton by Hampton Police, says Sheriff Morgan.
Additional information will be released later today. pic.twitter.com/3We32JKsvf
— Newport News Sheriff’s Office (@NnsoJ) March 21, 2023
A team of city engineers is already working on ways to mitigate the weakness, the Sheriff’s Office said.
“I am grateful to the citizens who saw Garza and Nemo (the inmates) at IHOP and notified authorities,” local sheriff Gabe Morgan said in the statement.
No charges relating to his escape have yet been announced.
EFE
