A 41-year-old woman was injured this Tuesday when two vehicles collided at kilometer 159 of the A-30 highway, in Baños y Mendigo, in the municipality of Murcia. As a result of the accident, the engine of one of the cars involved caught fire.

As reported by the Emergency Coordination Center, as of 8:41 a.m., several calls were received to warn of a rear-end collision. Patrols from the Civil Guard, firefighters from the Fire and Rescue Service (SEIS) of the Murcia City Council and an ambulance with health personnel from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 went to the place.

The fire was put out by the Benemérita agents themselves. For their part, the toilets treated and transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital a woman with injuries that, apparently, are not serious.