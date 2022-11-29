Regionals: no agreement has been reached so far to unite the centre-left

The long times of the Pd congress do not facilitate the candidates for the regional elections in Lazio and Lombardy. Although in the race for the Nazarene there are several exponents (from Bettini to Schleinpassing through Orlando) who are pushing for a reconciliation with the M5S, the parties still remain distant.

The wounds of politics, with the tear decided by Readare still open and With you it finds itself in the position of looking with one eye at regional events and with the other at the national scenario. Certainly the most complex game is that of Lazio, where, despite having governed together, Pd and M5S are also divided by the presence of Calenda and Renziwho has bad relations with Conte’s party.

In Lombardy the Third Pole is not an obstacle because it goes on its own, with Letizia Morattiand certainly Pierfrancesco Majorino he has positions compatible with those of the M5S, as Conte also said publicly. However, as Affaritaliani.it is able to reveal, the agreement on Lombardy has not yet been reached and there are still no scheduled meetings with Majorino, who will officially open his campaign on Saturday 3 December in Milan. The Dem MEP will certainly have the support of +Europe, which, however, does not want to be in coalition with the M5S. And that doesn’t make it any easier to close the deal either.

