EA chocolate-covered woman on the dessert buffet of a hotel in Sardinia has sparked outrage in Italy. A manager from Milan published a photo of the woman on the Linkedin network last week. In a bikini, she lies on a white tablecloth among fruit and various desserts.

The HR manager commented on the picture with “The female body as an object”. He was speechless when he saw the scene in the hotel in Golfo Aranci. The Milanese was on holiday there with his 14-year-old daughter over the Italian holiday Ferragosto (August 15). According to the hotel guest, the teen commented on the performance: “Dad, how gross, this is not a country for fulfillment.”

The photo quickly went viral and Italian politicians became aware of the incident. The deputy leader of the Five Star Party, Alessandra Todde, was appalled by such an incident today. On her Instagram profile, she called for a rethink in Italy. The questionable balance of society must be changed through education and role models. Laura Boldrini of the Democratic Party (PD) on the same network called it “a primitive display that shows a complete lack of respect for women”. The reaction of the affected hotel chain left them at a loss.

In a first reaction, she expressed her regret. “We are taking immediate action to deal with this incident constructively and to ensure that no customer should feel offended in any way in the future,” said a first statement under the Milanese post. Another apology followed on Thursday. Respect for guests and employees has absolute priority. This episode helps to think and to “spend more energy on ensuring that our values ​​are lived at all levels of the company and by our partners”.