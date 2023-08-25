Police accuse América players and say they will take strong measures

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
America and the fight with the police.
The fight happened after the match with Junior.
The fight between the players of the America and the police of Barranquilla, at the end of the game they lost against Junior, it continues to have twists.
Initially it was mentioned that the reason why the team and the authorities clashed was because a player said that there was an attempted robbery and there the players claimed the lack of police assistance to which a uniformed man took out a bolillo, a gesture that was taken as a provocation.
Well, hours after what happened, the Metropolitan Police of Barranquilla issued a statement giving his version of the event.
They will take action
“There was a behavior contrary to the coexistence of the player from America, Juan Portilla, who in the 92nd minute verbally insulted two police officers in charge of security in the stadium,” said the Police.
And he added: “The uniformed officers waited for the players to leave the dressing room to impose the corresponding subpoena on the footballer, but he and several players opposed it.”
Similarly, it was reported that Portilla, in the concentration, approached the uniformed officers and allowed the imposition of subpoenas for disrespect for authority.
The Police assured that the pertinent investigation will begin into reports of alleged aggression by some uniformed officers against players and that the facts will be clarified in order to take the pertinent measures.
