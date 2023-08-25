Friday, August 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Police accuse América players and say they will take strong measures

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Police accuse América players and say they will take strong measures

Close


Close

America

America and the fight with the police.

America and the fight with the police.

The fight happened after the match with Junior.

The fight between the players of the America and the police of Barranquilla, at the end of the game they lost against Junior, it continues to have twists.

Initially it was mentioned that the reason why the team and the authorities clashed was because a player said that there was an attempted robbery and there the players claimed the lack of police assistance to which a uniformed man took out a bolillo, a gesture that was taken as a provocation.

See also  Fan tries to invade the pitch and goes straight into a water channel: viral video

(Video: scandal, America players fight with the Barranquilla police)
(Video: Adrián Ramos exploded against the police, a giant scandal)

Well, hours after what happened, the Metropolitan Police of Barranquilla issued a statement giving his version of the event.

They will take action

“There was a behavior contrary to the coexistence of the player from America, Juan Portilla, who in the 92nd minute verbally insulted two police officers in charge of security in the stadium,” said the Police.

And he added: “The uniformed officers waited for the players to leave the dressing room to impose the corresponding subpoena on the footballer, but he and several players opposed it.”

Similarly, it was reported that Portilla, in the concentration, approached the uniformed officers and allowed the imposition of subpoenas for disrespect for authority.

The Police assured that the pertinent investigation will begin into reports of alleged aggression by some uniformed officers against players and that the facts will be clarified in order to take the pertinent measures.
(Shakira is exploding: Clara Chía and Piqué, guilty of the serious problem that is coming)

See also  Inter-Sommer, everything stops. New contact today, but Bayern (for now) won't release him

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Police #accuse #América #players #strong #measures

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Indictment of Trump LIVE: Supporters await ex-president in Georgia

Indictment of Trump LIVE: Supporters await ex-president in Georgia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result