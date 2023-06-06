Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 09:09



| Updated 10:33 a.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Mossos have arrested a 32-year-old woman this Tuesday morning, accused of having killed her 67-year-old father. The crime took place in her family apartment, in Sant Adrià de Besòs (Barcelona), where they both lived together.

The Mossos have reported that the events occurred last night, around 02:15 in the morning. It has been the alleged murderer who has called the Police, who has warned that there was an injured person, but when they arrived at the house they found the lifeless body of the man.

The daughter was at the scene and was immediately arrested. The victim showed obvious signs of violence. The crime points to a case of domestic violence, according to the “available evidence”, according to police sources. It could be related to the mental illness suffered by the arrested young woman.