On June 6, FC Barcelona will travel to Japan to play a friendly match against Vissel Kobe after finishing LaLiga and having won a season with two titles. Let’s remember that they also managed to win the Spanish Super Cup by beating Real Madrid.
Not bad after the bad times the club had been going through in recent times: eliminated from Europe 4 times in 16 months and the appearance of the ”Negreira Case”. Here is everything you need to know about this meeting:
Why does Barcelona play in Japan against Vissel Kobe?
On the occasion of the departure of Andrés Iniesta from the club, Barcelona will play a match to fire one of the legends of his club to continue getting money. In addition to Iniesta, youth squad player Sergi Samper is also in Vissel’s ranks.
Where will the match be played?
The friendly between both teams will be played in the Japan National Stadium, with capacity for about 66,000 spectators. FC Barcelona returns to Japan after almost four years since the last visit to Japanese lands was on the occasion of the 2019 pre-season tour.
When is the game played?
the game is played This Tuesday, June 6, at 12:30 p.m.
Where to watch Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona?
The meeting can be seen by Teledeporte and by its website, RTVE Play. can also be seen on TV 3 in Catalonia.
Announcement of the FC Barcelona
Ter Stegen, O. Dembélé, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Ferran, Iñaki Peña, Christensen, Marcos A., Kessie, S. Roberto, F. De Jong, Raphinha, Kounde, Eric, Gavi, Pablo Torre, Arnau Tenas, Unai, Marc Guiu, Pau Prim, Dani R, Julian Araujo and Héctor Fort make up the squad that will face Vissel Kobe.
