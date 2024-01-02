The wife of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Honorary President of the “Make a Wish” Foundation, affirmed the Foundation’s keenness to keep pace with the efforts of the wise leadership in sustaining joy and happiness in the hearts of all sick children with Their families both inside and outside the country.

She said: “Happening the hearts of patients and introducing feelings of hope, optimism, strength and courage into their hearts is the title of our never-ending mission. At the Make a Wish Foundation, we have succeeded in keeping pace with the goals of the Year of Sustainability announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and achieving sustainability.” “Joy and happiness are in the hearts of everyone without discrimination.”

She added: “During the year 2023, the Foundation was able to spread seeds of happiness and optimism in the hearts of 712 boys and girls from 28 nationalities inside and outside the country, who suffer from about 98 chronic, life-threatening diseases.”

Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif said: “The noble humanitarian work in the UAE never stops, and we at the Foundation are quick to fulfill the wishes of sick children, regardless of their location or nationality.

The results of 2023 warmed our hearts, as 307 wishes were fulfilled in the Emirates, 217 wishes in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in addition to 188 wishes in the Arab Republic of Egypt, and we look forward to more achievements and expansions in doing good and making the hearts of children afflicted with serious illnesses wherever they are.”

She praised the efforts of the Foundation’s work team to ensure that children’s wishes are fulfilled, while they were able to increase the rate of fulfillment of wishes related to traveling outside the country through the regular campaigns launched in this regard.

Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif extended her thanks and appreciation to all governmental and private institutions keen to return the favor to the land of goodness and blessings and committed to fulfilling their societal responsibilities, and to all members of the Emirati community for their generous and generous contributions, which played a pivotal and important role in transforming all the wishes of sick children into a reality that brought happiness and hope. In their hearts with their families.