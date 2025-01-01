Tragedy shakes New Orleans: at least 10 people have died and 35 have been injured after a multiple hit-and-run shooting on Bourbon Street.

The perpetrator is Shamsud Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old American citizen, who jumped a police barrier on Bourbon Street with a rented van, brandishing the ISIS flag in the back, and ran over dozens of people celebrating the entrance to the new year.

After the sequence of attacks, he got out of the vehicle and began shooting until he was shot down by the Police. The FBI does not believe that he worked alone, since in the security cameras in the area, four suspects (three men and a woman) who have been captured depositing “improvised homemade explosives”.

“Improvised explosive devices have been found and we are working to confirm if they are devices viable or not“, confirmed Alethea Duncan, deputy special agent in charge of the FBI office in New Orleans. However, the officer has not offered more details about this finding.

These devices could be an important clue to clarify the circumstances of what happened and the motive of the perpetrator, whose attack is being investigated as a “terrorist attack.”

What the FBI found in the van

The FBI has revealed the materials located in the vehicle after the attack. Most strikingly, on the trailer hitch of the vehicle, the agents located a flag of the Islamic State group.

In addition, the attacker carried military troops, weapons and homemade bombs, according to an intelligence bulletin from the Louisiana State Police obtained by the AP.

The devices, which were hidden inside refrigeratorsthey were wired to produce remote detonationaccording to the bulletin, and a corresponding remote control was discovered inside the vehicle.