The leader of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóoexpressed this Saturday his disagreement regarding the corporate movement of Telefónica, whose board of directors has agreed to the dismissal of José María Álvarez-Pallete as president of the company and has announced the appointment of Marc Murtra —president of Indra— as head of the company.

The president of the conservative party has charged in his X profile against the head of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, stating that “not content with colonizing public institutions, now also private companies“.

“In case anyone doubted the antidemocratic drift of Sánchez”, has maintained in this regard and then stressed that “they go for everythingbut we will stop them together.”

Relief at Telefónica

Telefónica announced this Saturday the dismissal of José María Álvarez-Pallete as president of the company and has announced the appointment of Marc Murtra at the head of it, according to a statement sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The telecommunications company, after holding an extraordinary board of directors this Saturday, has stated in the document sent to the stock market supervisor that the renewal of the presidency has been agreed for “adapt it to its new shareholding structure“.

The corporate replacement has occurred after the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI), a public entity attached to the Ministry of Finance and through which The Government owns 10% of Telefónicaactivated this Saturday morning the change process in the company’s presidency.