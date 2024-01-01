From a modification that came into effect on Monday, January 1, 2024, New York drivers will have to pay tolls more expensive. The authorities stressed that this is the first increase that has been made in fourteen years and that it is focused on maintaining the condition of the roads with the use of their own coffers. In this case, the increase was 5 percent.

The news was announced by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), according to The Citizen. The 5 percent increase applies to EZ-pass users and is even higher for drivers who have not joined.a group that is currently a minority in the state.

How much does the New York toll cost after the increase

The increase will mean that New Yorkers will have to pay fifty cents more for the Tappan Zee Bridge toll, which will go from US$5.75 to US$6.25, and also higher amounts to cover even short sections of the highway. According to the entity, The reason for this increase is that the state does not receive federal or state tax revenue.so change is necessary to remain operational.

With this modification, the cost per mile of New York highways remains at 4.9 cents, lower than several tolls in New Jersey or roads in other districts of the United States that have a higher average amount.

This was the first increase in fourteen years and it has already been announced that it will not be the only one. Within three years, the amount charged for the use of highways will be modified again. Specifically, In 2027, New York state tolls will also have another 5 percent increase.