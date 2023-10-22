Various demonstrations were reported around the world calling for the cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip and against the violation of the rights of the Palestinian people. There have been two weeks of violent acts that have caused thousands of people to be outraged by the war between Israel and Hamas. European and American cities were filled with the colors of the Palestinian flag and with messages asking for peace. On the Israeli side, massive marches were also recorded, which included condemnation of anti-Semitic acts.

Demonstrations in favor of Palestine continue around the world. This weekend, the streets of different cities were filled with green, red, white and black flags, calling for the cessation of hostilities over Palestinian territories.

With the cry “Free Palestine”, the protesters have demanded the delivery of humanitarian aid and an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which in recent days has been the target of bombing by Israel, after declaring war on the group. Islamist Hamas.

On Saturday, October 21, London experienced the largest of them with 100,000 people who marched in the vicinity of Downing Street, the residence of the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

The rain was not an impediment for protesters to express their support for the Palestinians. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 4,600 people have died since October 7 in the Gaza Strip.

In Spain, there were also demonstrations. In Barcelona, ​​protesters shouted “Let’s stop the genocide in Palestine”, while in Madrid it is estimated that some 2,000 people took to the streets.

People take part in a ‘March for Palestine’, in London on October 21, 2023, to “demand an end to the war in Gaza.” The UK has pledged its support to Israel following bloody Hamas attacks, which killed more than 1,400 people, and announced that humanitarian aid to the Palestinians will increase by a third – an additional £10 million ($12 million ). Israel relentlessly bombards the small, populous territory of Gaza, where more than 3,400 people have died, most of them Palestinian civilians, according to local authorities. AFP – HENRY NICHOLLS

Some pro-Palestine demonstrations were banned

On Sunday, October 22, the streets of Paris were the protagonists of the first demonstration in France in favor of Palestine and the repudiation of that country’s response to the conflict.

Days before, the French Government had banned demonstrations in favor of the Palestinian cause, citing possible violent and anti-Semitic acts.

It also chose to raise its level of alarm regarding possible terrorist attacks in the country after the Hamas attack against Israel on October 7.

But despite the prohibitions, some concentrations were reported in different parts of the country.

The French Government received criticism from organizations such as Amnesty International, accusing it of going against the right to protest, until finally lifting any restrictions.

Protesters hold banners and Palestinian flags as they gather around the statue ‘Le Triomphe de la Republique’ (The Triumph of the Republic) during a demonstration calling for peace in Gaza, at the Place de la Republique in Paris, on 22 October 2023. Thousands of people, both Israelis and Palestinians, have been killed since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in a surprise attack that led to Israel to declare war on Hamas in Gaza the next day. AFP – EMMANUEL DUNAND

While in neighboring Germany, the Government banned any demonstrations in favor of Palestine until October 30, arguing that there is a risk of anti-Semitic acts, incitement to hatred and violence in the country.

The ban came after the Berlin Police canceled a demonstration under the slogan “Peace in the Middle East”, which was scheduled for this Sunday in the center of the country’s capital.

The Police assured that there is an “imminent danger” of attacks in the demonstrations, based on “past and present experiences.”

A ban that did not prevent more than 5,000 people from gathering in the western city of Düsseldorf, according to police estimates.

Latin America has also joined the demonstrations







More than 10,000 kilometers away, hundreds of people demonstrated in favor of Palestine. In the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, there was a demonstration to the UN headquarters.

“It is not a war, it is a genocide” could be heard in the streets of Caracas.

While some relatives of people who are in the Gaza Strip reported that they are incommunicado and without the possibility of sending aid to their families locked in the enclave.

Israel announced a “total siege” plan on Gaza, which includes the suspension of energy, Internet and water supplies, as well as blocking the passage of food and medicine.

After various diplomatic efforts, a humanitarian corridor was opened on October 21 to help the more than 2 million people estimated to be in Gaza.





While in Bogotá there was a massive demonstration calling for the cessation of hostilities in Palestine, being the seventh recorded since the increase in the escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas.

The Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, has been in the media eye for his statements that have questioned the Israeli Government’s response against the Gaza Strip.

Statements repudiated by the White House in Washington and by the Israeli Government, which called the Colombian ambassador in that country to show her its rejection of the president’s statements.

To which President Petro responded with individual meetings with the ambassadors of both Palestine and Israel, in which he defended an agreement between the two parties to the conflict to end the violence.

While on the border between the United States, in Tijuana, activists, migrant groups and citizens marched to call for an end to violence in the conflict in the Middle East.

“It is a very strong situation worldwide and one that concerns us a lot, especially because it is a border, one never knows when refugees from any of the countries may arrive, but especially from Palestinians who have lived in a prison for practically 65 years.” said Ángel Martínez, member of the Tijuana Pro-Palestine Committee.

In other cities on the American continent, from Canada to Chile, pro-Palestine demonstrations have been recorded, all demanding

There have also been demonstrations in favor of Israel

Berlin experienced one of the largest demonstrations this weekend. The iconic Edinburgh Gate was illuminated in the colors of the Israeli flag and with photographs of Israeli hostages.

On October 7, the Hamas group kidnapped more than 200 hostages in different Israeli cities, some have been released and others have died during bombings. Children, the elderly and women were kidnapped during the Islamist group’s attack.

The demonstrations also seek to avoid hatred towards the Jewish population in the world.

In Germany, there have been reports of houses being marked with anti-Jewish symbols and violent attacks against synagogues in the country.

A protester waves an Israeli flag during a demonstration of solidarity with Israel in front of the historic Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, on October 22, 2023, in reaction to the war between Israel and Hamas militants. AFP – JOHN MACDOUGALL

In other European countries such as France, Spain and the United Kingdom, demonstrations were reported in favor of the population of Israel, which is estimated to have lost more than 1,400 people in the last two weeks, according to official figures.

In London, the Metropolitan Police claims that reports of anti-Semitic crimes have increased 13 times during this month of October.

In other cities around the world, including some on the American continent, multiple protests in favor of the Jewish community have been reported.

Meanwhile, thousands of people on the ground continue to be affected by the consequences of the war.

With local media