In this edition of Una Semana en El Mundo we analyze the order of the International Court of Justice that requires the State of Israel to avoid committing genocide against the Palestinian population. We address the impacts that this order from the UN Court, which is a response to the accusation presented by South Africa, will have on the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip. Among other angles of analysis, we discuss the role of US support for Israel. Precisely, we also talk about the impact that the international situation will have on the presidential race for the White House in 2024, in which Donald Trump is the favorite to win the Republican nomination.