In this episode of A Week in the World we talk about the possible consequences in the United States of the end of Title 42, a legal framework that allowed the immediate expulsion of people who entered the United States illegally. We also address the political trial against President Guillermo Lasso in Ecuador, the victory of the extreme right in the elections to the Constitutional Council of Chile and how the first round of the elections in Turkey is presented.

To address the issues that marked the news during the week we talked with our guests: – Héctor Estepa, freelance journalist who covers Latin America for international media. – Lucía Sol Miguel, journalist for ‘La Nación’. – Andrés Suárez Jaramillo, special envoy for France 24 in Ciudad Juárez. – Aitor Txabarri, former correspondent in Türkiye.

