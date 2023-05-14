A Venezuelan Spider-Man? That’s how it is! It will be released in theaters soon “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”and the natural illustrator from Caracas, Oscar Olivares, will be part of the cast for the Latin dubbing: he will give the voice to one of the versions of Spider-Man in the film. Incredible! Learn HERE more about the artist who will give the famous Marvel superhero a Venezuelan accent for the first time.

YOU CAN SEE: “Across the spider-verse”: who is Spider-Man 2099, the Mexican villain that Oscar Isaac plays?

Óscar Olivares, Spiderman: who is the Venezuelan artist?

On Thursday, May 11, Olivares reported through his social networks that Sony Pictures had selected him to voice one of the versions of Spider-Man in the upcoming film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse“. “I will dub in Spanish for all of Latin America the first Spider-Man with a Venezuelan accent, one version among many in the multiverse,” said the excited artist.

Oscar Olivares He is a renowned and award-winning 26-year-old Venezuelan illustrator who began his career in 2011 as the first cartoonist for La Vinotinto football. Likewise, in 2019, he made the first mural of bottle caps in his country and since then he has created ecological murals in various states of Venezuela, art that he has taken to Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

The Venezuelan artist Óscar Olivares was excited about this new professional challenge. Photo: Oscar Olivares/ Twitter

YOU CAN SEE: “Spiderman: across the spider-verse”: 2099, PS4 and all versions of Spider-Man in the trailer

Venezuelan Spiderman: when will Óscar Olivares be seen in the new movie?

The Venezuelan illustrator could not hide his enthusiasm for this news. “Imagine telling the 6-year-old boy who only drew Spider-Man that in 20 years he will be a version of the character, no matter how crazy our dreams are, they can be achieved,” Olivares said in a publication that he accompanied with snapshots of him. dressed as the famous character.

It also reminded all its users that The premiere of the movie “Spider-Man: through the Spider-Verse” will be on June 1st in Latin America. “In Venezuela it will be something really special. See you at the movies!” the young artist said.

It should be noted that the film will be the second installment of the saga that introduced the first African-American Spider-Man, Miles Morales, in 2018, which was awarded an Oscar in the category of best animated film. In this new project, actors like Andy Samberg and the Chilean Pedro Pascal will be part of the English dubbing.