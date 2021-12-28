The creation of jobs in the areas between the Garden Ring and the Moscow Ring Road can save Moscow from the obstructed traffic. This way of solving the problem of traffic jams in interviews RBK named the deputy mayor of the capital for transport issues Maxim Liksutov.

At the moment, 30 percent of jobs are concentrated in the city center, with seven percent of housing. As a result, cars accumulate in the districts. “These pendulum trips – arrived in the morning, left in the evening – will continue for quite a long time, until we create the required number of jobs between the Garden Ring and the Moscow Ring Road, or even between the Third Transport Ring and the Moscow Ring Road,” Liksutov said.

According to the deputy mayor, the number of those who switch from private transport to public transport is increasing in Moscow, since the latter presupposes saving time. The authorities plan to expand the infrastructure further, building new metro stations, Moscow Central Diameters (MCD) and the Big Circle Line (BCL). According to calculations, traffic in the city will become free if the number of cars decreases by 150 thousand units.

Earlier, the navigation service Inrix analyzed traffic on the roads in major cities of the world and found that it was the most intense in London – the capital of Great Britain in 2021 topped the ranking of places with the longest traffic jams. Paris and Brussels were named after the traffic congestion. The fourth place was taken by Moscow, and the fifth place was taken by New York.