Stan lee is a prominent figure in the world of Marvel Comics. Not only that, but his power penetrated the pages of the comics and immersed himself in the Marvel Studios movies. His iconic cameos immortalized him in the memory of millions of people. Even after his death, the public remembers him fondly.

This December 28, the legendary screenwriter would be turning 99 years old. Unfortunately a cardiac arrest with respiratory failure snatched the legend from this world. Clearly his work will not be forgotten, even by fans of DC Comics.

Stan Lee is regarded as a legend to MCU fans. Photo: The Republic

YOU CAN SEE: Spiderman: Who inspired the phrase “With great power comes great responsibility”?

Stan Lee in DC

Born as Stanley Martin Lieber, the imagination of the well-known ‘The man’ allowed Marvel Comics to extend its roster of superheroes with iconic additions that would soon lay the foundations for what we know today as the MCU.

In this way, he is credited with creating characters such as Spider-Man, the X-Men, the Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, Daredevil, The Avengers, among others. However, he also left a legacy for the memory of DC Comics fans.

Specifically, Stan Lee collaborated with the aforementioned publisher to launch a comic in 2001. The ‘rarity’ was baptized as Just imagine…, With which he reimagined the holy trinity of Justice League: Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

Unlike Bruce Wayne, Lee’s Batman is named Wayne Williams, an African-American man who is wrongly imprisoned for the murder of his father. After perfecting his body and mind in prison, he manages to earn a pardon by saving the life of the prison warden.

Like Marvel’s Spiderman, Wayne begins his superhero career in the wrestling ring. Meanwhile, Williams is getting rich from his lucrative career as a professional wrestler.

Batman according to Stan Lee for DC. Photo: DC Comics

YOU CAN SEE: Marvel: Stan Lee and the last comic he wrote for the publisher [FOTOS]

As we all know, Kal-El is the last survivor of Krypton. But, in Stan’s hands, Clark Kent changed his name to Salden, a small-time Kryptonian cop who arrives on Earth by accident, along with the malefactor he wanted to catch.

While the criminal sneaks into the jungle and becomes the leader of a tribe, the new Superman discovers that in this world he has super strength (basically due to the change in gravity).

Therefore, seeing himself here as a powerful man, he intends to help the inhabitants, until they can develop more technology and can return it to their planet.

Stan Lee’s Superman was given the name Salden. Photo: DC Comics

YOU CAN SEE: The price of history: the time Stan Lee was asked to authenticate Spider Man comic [VIDEO]

Wonder Woman also had a pretty radical change in her new story. In this case, she is not an Amazon princess, but a mortal Latin American woman named María Mendoza who is dedicated to environmental and cultural activism.

However, his life takes a 180 ° turn when, during a protest against the excavation of a sacred Inca site near his town, he discovers that the head of the operation seeks to take over the world with the ancient powers that this location hides. .

In this way, he obtains the powers of the Sun God thanks to a magic staff that he found. But he must also face the sudden death of his father. The path of pain leads her to become a vigilante, while looking for those responsible for her family tragedy.