A woman fond of second hand shopping discovered a Rolex watch while browsing the jewelry section of a garage in Tacoma, Washington. The biggest surprise was when she noticed the unbeatable price.

This is Alicia Williams, who constantly resorts to this type of sales to search for silver and gold items at low cost, so that day he decided to arrive at 8:30 am, so he could calmly explore the entire place. According to GQ magazine, there were only 7 people when he arrived, so he did not hesitate to review everything in detail.

The woman began her search for precious metals just half an hour after the garage sale had opened. Suddenly she approached a basket where the jewelry was, she looked a little and noticed the watch.

According to the aforementioned media, despite not having much knowledge about watches, Williams immediately He realized that it was a Rolexas he recognized the brand engraved on the back of the accessory.

However, the biggest surprise came when he looked at the price tag and discovered that it was being offered for only $US2. The woman did not hesitate to pay for the valuable piece and share her discovery on Reddit.

It was on this social network where other users celebrated this event with comments such as “the best find in history,” and “the cheapest Rolex in the world.” I'm really really jealous!

This Rolex was available at a garage sale.

The newspaper The Sun reported that Alicia Williams, after purchasing the watch, took it to an expert jeweler, who confirmed that it was an authentic Rolex Oyster Speedking 4220 whose price can reach up to US$100, making this woman's purchase a true find. that can rarely be matched.