Crunchyroll is a very worthy service that has new episodes of various anime series on the same day they premiere in Japan. The thing is that on very special occasions it manages to have animations at the same time that they happen in the country of the Rising Sun and one of them will be the expected one. Kaiju No. 8.

Now, the effort of Crunchyroll will not stop at offering Kaiju No. 8 with subtitles in English and other languages ​​at the same time the series is released in Japan. It will also have dubbing in English, Spanish for Latin America, Portuguese, German, French, Spanish, Castilian, Hindi and more.

Don't lose sight of that Kaiju No. 8 will stream at 9:30 a.m. Central Time on Crunchyroll, which is the same time it will be available the same day in Japan. It is worth noting that we do not yet know who will provide the voices for our region, however, they will surely be revealed in the coming days.

Source: Production IG

Likewise, this anime series will also be available through X when it premieres in Japan. It remains to be seen if said stream will also be available in other languages ​​or only in Japanese.

When is Kaiju No. 8 released?

Kaiju No. 8 will premiere on April 13 on both Japanese television and the streaming service Crunchyroll.

The production of this anime is carried out by Production IG, while Studio Khara develops the arts and design of Kaiju. This series first appeared on the Shonen Jump + site and then made the jump to paper. Its popularity was so marked that it was a fact that at some point it was going to make it to anime.

One fact that you should not forget is that this manga has the record for the fastest sales that came out in Shonen Jump+. Are you excited about the premiere of this series? You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

