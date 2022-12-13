The American newspaper “Washington Post” referred to the fears of scientists and sports professionals about the increasing use of steroid injections, and the use of supplements and drugs in order to increase muscle mass and reduce fat levels, without paying attention to the requirements and interests of the body.

According to the newspaper, obtaining a “professional athlete” card in the field of bodybuilding seems not possible without resorting to injections and supplements, and this matter reveals the degree of prevalence of hormones.

The demand for hormones is increasing due to the popularity of specifications and standards regarding the desired body in men, which is a body with a broad and usually large back, in exchange for a narrow waist, and a completely flat abdomen in which the six muscles are prominent, in addition to the emergence of veins to serve as an indication of the lack of fat.

And when the specialists were asked about the possibility of an athlete winning a bodybuilding championship without taking supplements, they laughed while mocking the question, indicating that the matter is completely impossible.

And the American researcher specializing in the use of what is known as “anabolic steroids”, Harrison Pope, confirmed that it has become impossible for an athlete to win a bodybuilding award in the United States without having used supplements and injections.

Experts warn that an excess of hormones leads to disorders in the body, and complications may reach the point of death and serious diseases.

The researcher, Bob, explained that the use of steroids in limited and reasonable quantities is usually safe, but it is the abundance that brings trouble.

The risks increase when the athlete obtains supplements and injections through friends or even unlicensed sellers, and he may prepare the mixture based on a popular clip on YouTube, without the help of any health professional.

And when the user of steroids and other stimulants reaches middle age, he notices major problems at the level of the heart and brain system.

And the researcher specializing in cardiology at Indiana University, Onidika Elionzi, confirms that excessive use of steroids and stimulants confuses the work of the heart at a stage of life.

She pointed out that taking these dangerous substances increases the size of the left ventricle in the heart, or what is known as the blood pumping chamber, while the walls of the vital muscle become thicker, and then the blood flow is disturbed.

Excessive steroid intake can also lead to blood clots, stroke and heart attack, as well as high blood pressure and heart failure.