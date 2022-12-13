Juventus: Public Prosecutor’s Office renounces appeal on disqualification measures

The Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office will not present an appeal after, last October, the investigating judge of the Court of Turin rejected the request to apply the disqualification measures against the former president of the Juventus club Andrea Agnelli and the other suspects in the maxi investigation into capital gains and budget irregularities.

No measure therefore for the company and for the people who worked there.

Football: Juventus investigation, prosecutor renounces appeal on disqualification

The Turin prosecutor’s office has renounced the appeal, set for next December 21, against the decision of the investigating judge who on October 12 had rejected the request for pre-trial detention against some members of the Juventus club, including the top management of the club.

The request had been made by the prosecutor during the investigation into Juventus’ accounts, in particular the financial statements for three years 2019, 2020, 2021, for which the prosecution hypothesizes fictitious capital gains and maneuvers on players’ salaries during the Covid pandemic.

In the appeal against the rejection of the investigating judge, the prosecutor had requested the interdiction from corporate positions, a requirement that failed with the resignation of the entire Juventus board of directors formalized on 28 November last.

Subscribe to the newsletter

