He eternal debate How to serve beer divides different cultures and regions. In some countries, priority is given to preserving foam as an essential part, while in others, a lighter beer with less carbonation is preferred.

This disparity is observed even within the same country. In Spain, for example, beers are not served in the same way in all corners. The customs of the north and south are a clear example of these differences, marked by the amount of foam and the technique used when serving them.

The manager of Restobar Las Penhas recently spoke about this topic, and in a video on the establishment’s TikTok account he explained the two main ways of serving beer in Spain. From the beginning, he makes it clear that none of them are wrong: “In the end it’s about enjoying beer the way you like it.”

How is beer served in Spain?

In the north, he explains, the technique is based on tilting the glass at 45 degrees while pouring the beer, avoiding foam formation during the process. The foam is added at the end, which allows you to drink it slowly and better enjoy its aromas. According to the author of the video, this method helps make the experience more leisurely: “This way we retain the aromas much better and enjoy it little by little.”









On the contrary, in the south they seek to break down the carbon directly during the service, leaving a beer that is lighter and easier to drink. Here the idea is a more dynamic experience: “It is a lighter beer with less carbon, easier to drink. You order the next one quickly to quench your thirst,” he comments.

Reactions in the comments

The video by @restobarlaspenhas has achieved a certain impact and as of this publication it has accumulated no less than 11,000 likes on TikTok. As usually happens in these cases, dozens of users have gone to the comments section to debate different aspects of the publication.

«The cream thing is a Spanish invention that I don’t know who came up with», «I have worked six years in Germany in the gastronomy sector and there they are always thrown away in the way that you say they are thrown away in the south» , “Like everything in life, tastes and colors,” or “That’s a poorly drafted beer, tell me what you want later,” are some of the most notable comments.