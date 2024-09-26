In 2023, in Italy, approximately 44 thousand new diagnoses of lung cancer were recorded, which is among the most frequent neoplasms, especially among men. Deaths in 2022 were almost 36 thousand. Numbers that tell what has now become a significant health and social challenge in our country. It was discussed in Rome, at the Press Room of the Chamber of Deputies, at the institutional event for the presentation of the Position Paper “Lung Cancer: the Main Way is Early Diagnosis” created with the unconditional contribution of Johnson & Johnson MedTech. A document that underlines the importance and need to promote screening programs aimed at the target population.