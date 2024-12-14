Fuencarral-El Pardo is the fifth district in which the Madrid City Council will invest the most next year, according to its Budget project for 2025. They will be 29.88 million euros to make some neighborhood demands a reality: build two new libraries, improve the basic sports center of Las Tablas or renovate the Vicente del Bosque swimming pools. The burial of the Castellana also receives a good item.

The swimming pools of the Vicente del Bosque sports center have been one of those that have remained closed this summer for renovation work with the intention that in the summer season of 2025 they can be open, since they have three closed seasons. The Works and Equipment area focuses on solving the problems with stagnant water and water losses. The City Council will also install a new non-slip floor and will operate on the beach volleyball fields, which is why the work will extend until 2027. For 2025, the City Council contemplates a budget of 5.4 million euros, 5.6 million for 2026 and 3 .2 million by 2027.

Improving the basic sports center of Las Tablas has been a neighborhood demand since 2021. Specifically, they demanded cover the hockey rink because in winter the rain prevented them from training on many occasions and in summer the cover would allow them to train in the shade without withstanding the high temperatures. For this performance and also the renovation and covering of the basketball court, the construction of locker rooms and other improvements, The investment in 2025 will be 400,000 euros.

Las Tablas will also have a new cultural center and library although it will not be open to the public next year. In 2025, the investment in this equipment will be 150,000 euros for the development of the project, a figure that will rise to 1.5 million in 2026, 6.5 million in 2027 and the bulk, 5 million, in 2028. This provision will arrive sooner in Montecarmelo: 1,933,061 euros for the new center located at the confluence of Monasterio de El Escorial and Monasterio de Caaveiro streets. 2,000 square meters and three floors that will house open-plan rooms for reading.

The City Council will invest a total of 2,291,325 in two different items to expand the basement, the gym building and the rear garages as well as the west building of the fire station number 9. Built in 1981 and located at 20 Monforte de Lemos Avenue, it requires extensive rehabilitation to become the reference fire station for the north of the capital, including new developments. In the second phase of the works, a new building will be created, located in the current garages 2, which will have new closed garages on the ground floor, which will accommodate large intervention vehicles, while on the first floor there will be a command sleeping area and a training classroom.

Another of the actions in this district next year will be the installation of an elevator in Doctor Barraquer Square with Cardenal Herrera Oria Avenuein the Peñagrande neighborhood. The neighbors demanded to improve accessibility between the avenue and the lower part of the Coma neighborhood because both the elderly and those with reduced mobility found it difficult to access the stairs that separate both roads. Also in the area of ​​accessibility, regeneration works will be carried out on the left bank of the Manzanares River at Adelina Patti Street. Project that was already contemplated in the budgets for 2024.





Among the macro works that Madrid will experience starting next year is the burial of Paseo de la Castellanawhich will link the districts of Fuencarral-El Pardo with Chamartín, so the budget is divided between the two districts. In total, there will be 30 million by 2025, 70 in 2026 and almost 29 million by 2027. Work on the 820-meter tunnel that will connect both areas will begin next spring and is scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2027. About the tunnel , the surface space will allow the area of ​​the five towers and the La Paz Hospital to be united with the former EMT colony and the future Madrid Nuevo Norte. When the works are completed, only vehicles accessing the parking lots and buildings in the area and public transport will be able to circulate on the new surface.

For the execution works of the northern junction of the M-30, Chamartín and Fuencarral-El Pardo also share investmentHowever, the latter receives 70%: 2.1 million compared to the 800 thousand that Chamartín receives. The southern entrance-exit of the Castellana tunnel will correspond to that of the current underpass at the intersection with Sinesio Delgado street. While at the northern entrance-exit, the end will be next to the hospital and will connect directly to the North Knot.