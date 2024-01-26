After the tough match against Almería last day, marked by controversy and the last minute comeback, Real Madrid will travel to Gran Canaria to face Las Palmas. García Pimienta's team is being one of the positive news of LaLiga this season, showing a very attractive game and of great enjoyment for the spectator, so a priori it should not be an easy match for the white team.
Next, we bring you the possible lineup that Carlo Ancelotti could have on the green for this important LaLiga match.
BY: KEPA – The Spanish goalkeeper seems to be the one designated to cover the white goal in LaLiga matches. Despite not showing great confidence in the ball from above, the player has great ability between the sticks, and in this dispute with Lunin for a place in the starting eleven, he will have to show his best level so that Carlo Ancelotti trusts him .
LH: CARVAJAL – The Spanish full-back is going through a great moment of form at this stage of the season. At 32 years old, he is demonstrating great physical ability and a lot of sacrifice, which is allowing the team to emerge victorious in many of the duels that occur on that right wing.
DFC: RÜDIGER – The German center back is being one of the white team's most outstanding players this year. Given the numerous losses in defense, the player has established himself as the great bulwark in the defensive zone, leaving games of a high level and demonstrating that he is currently among the best players in the world in his position. He is currently irreplaceable in Ancelotti's eleven.
DFC: NACHO – Nacho is having a great time with the white team. He recently won his first title as team captain, and after 12 seasons in the club of his heart, he is established as a very important player for the team, especially thanks to his versatility in occupying different positions on the defensive line, and, Currently, with the losses that Ancelotti's team has in the defensive zone, his ownership is not discussed.
LI: MENDY – The French full-back is one of the best in his position defensively. This has been stated by his coach Carlo Ancelotti, and despite having deficiencies in attack, the player shows great display during the games, and his involvement is very positive for the team in an area of the field that is usually short of personnel given the tendency offensive of the white team.
MC: KROOS – The German is the team's compass in the center of the field. His absence in some games has been greatly noticed by the team. The entire game of the white team passes through his boots, and he decides the pace at which it is played, which is why the German midfielder is key in the white team's game.
MC: TCHOUÁMENI – The French midfielder is a true physical strength, and despite not having had all the continuity he would like due to an injury, his power and ability to cover the field must be of utmost importance for Real Madrid's successes.
MD: VALVERDE – In this false right wing position, the Uruguayan player performs at a very good level given his great ability to run forwards and backwards, which added to his great resistance and power, make him a very useful asset for Ancelotti, especially all thanks to the help he can do in the center of the white field.
MY: BRAHIM – With Bellingham out, the man from Malaga has shown that he can be an important player in Ancelotti's schemes. Every time he has come out he has shown the great quality he has, and when he has the ball, you know that something different can happen, so he could enter this starting eleven to replace the English player, who will have to fulfill sanction.
DC: RODRYGO – The Brazilian has a talent and technique that is difficult to find in the world of football. His ability to keep the ball close to his foot is unique, and his scoring instincts make him a lethal player near the enemy goal. Without a doubt, the duo that he forms with Vinicius in attack is one of the most dangerous in world football.
DC: VINICIUS – The Brazilian star seems to have returned to his best level after the injury that kept him off the playing field for a few months. Even though he was not right yesterday, the talented white player does not stop trying and is a real nuisance for all defenses, so he will surely have a great game again at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Goalie: Kepa
Defenses: Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy
Midfielders: Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos, Brahim
Fronts: Rodrygo, Vinicius
