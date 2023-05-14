Mexico City.- An endearing example of the Volkswagen brand vehicle associated for decades with the Federal District, was consumed by flames in the Peripheral of the CDMX.

The events that alarmed drivers and passers-by took place at the height of the El Vergel neighborhood in Iztapalapa.

The authorities were immediately informed of the fire, so they urgently went to the scene to assist the crew of the “vocho” and put out the flames that were consuming the car at full speed.

According to the version of those affected, they were the desperate cry of motorists those who they managed to alert them about the fire that the vehicle suffered.