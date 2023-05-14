Square Enix has released a new trailer for Final Fantasy 14 focused on content and release date for the patches 6.4entitled The Dark Thrones and arriving on May 23, 2023, bringing with it several new features for the famous MMORPG.

The producer Naoki Yoshidawho also played The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom live during a dedicated livestream, showed off what’s coming with the new patch: main story missions, a new raid dungeon, new Trials, and more.

Other new features of patch 6.4 were also shared for the occasion, including updates to PvP Crystalline Conflict and Frontline, various changes to the Island Sanctuary, including the ability to put furniture outside, and a preview of the upcoming Variant and Criterion dungeons, which will be released separately with patch 6.45.

As for the new main quests, we will see a new chapter in the Warrior of Light story, as well as a new raid dungeon that serves as the final chapter in the Pandæmonium raid series. The new dungeon is The Aetherfont, while the new trial made available will be a battle against Golbez in both Normal and Extreme difficulty.

In the side missions we will find the continuation of Tataru’s Grand Endeavor, while many other novelties await on different aspects of the game and improvements to the systems, as we see in the video.