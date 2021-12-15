The Villarreal he needed to chain a streak of results, to find once and for all the good feelings that he hadn’t been finding in the league. And for that, I had respect for this game, since the Cup happens to be an option to fight for something else. And that need was seen from the first minute, with a Villarreal who came out to overwhelm his rival. The Sanluqueño looked for a pressure near the area, which put the field open to two bullets as Chukwueze Y Pedraza. Both destroyed their rival, taking advantage of the balls to their backs that leaked Moi Y Trigueros. There were five goals, with Alcacer inspired, but it could have been seven or eight. The Sanluqueño players undoubtedly had the worst first part of their lives.

In the second half a more earthy Villarreal was seen, which allowed Sanluqueño to enjoy the Cup and their match. The first twenty minutes in which they scored two goals, of which only one was worth, since after Armental’s goal that was worth it, a goal was disallowed for Miguelete. A time when people enjoyed their team and watching their players compete. But those of Emery they plugged in again to score two more goals and win the partial of the second forty-five minutes. The only bad news for the Yellows was the shoulder injury of Rubén Peña.