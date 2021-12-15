Umana is reborn in Eurocup, which inflicts the fifth defeat in a row to Cedevita Olimpija Lubiana (77-70) of the former Ejim. Victory for the collective on the Watt-Vitali-Tonut axis. Daye returns (10 points), Stone comes out (in home isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 after yesterday morning’s swab round, all other members of the team group negative).

THE MATCH

Banco’s “ghosts” flutter at the start and Olimpija takes advantage of it (5-14). De Raffaele turns the quintets, the entrance of Phillip and Echodas changes face to the Umana, Ljubljana collides with the orogranata wall, Vitali is inspired by the arch, Tonut found, Venice places a scorching (18-3), first quarter turned (21-17). From defense to offensive fluidity, everyone scores in De Raffaele’s orchestra (29-19). Cedevita remains entangled for a long time in the grip of Umana (42-23), Pullen and Ejim try to bring the “greens” back to the surface (42-28), but collect Tonut’s triple final (45-28). Olimpija changes pace in the third quarter after having sunk again at -19 (47-28), Blazic and Muric are transformed into impregnable goblins, Umana sees Banco’s “ghosts” again, third quarter in Olimpija’s hands, who gnaws a point on point, reopening the challenge (55-52). Pullen impacts (55-55), but Umana is present, solid, does not disunite, Daye breaks the balance, Ljubljana slips away (69-61). When a turnover is whistled against Pullen, coach Golemac remedies a double technical with expulsion, Tonut transforms the free throws (71-61). Vitali replies to Pullen from the arc (74-64), Watt puts the seal on the match by recovering the ball on the throw-in missed by Ljubljana (76-68).