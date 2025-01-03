The worker of a company located on Via del Comú avenue in Vila-Seca, in Tarragona, has been found seriously injured this Friday while manipulating a liquefied gas pipe of oil, according to sources from Bombers de la Generalitat.

The firefighters received the notice at 9:09 a.m., after the gas pipe caught fire and the worker suffered. significant burnsaccording to the same sources.

Three fire crews traveled to the scene and verified that the explosion had not caused any other damage. Four ground units and a helicopter from the Medical Emergency System (SEM) also attended, which transported the worker in serious condition. to the Vall d’Hebron Hospital from Barcelona.