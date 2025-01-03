01/03/2025



Updated at 12:58 p.m.





Hakaraia Wilsona New Zealand mixed martial arts fighter, died at the age of 26 on January 1, according to police reports to several local media outlets.

Police said they responded to a “sudden death” on the morning of January 1 in Gisborne, New Zealand. As local media point out, no cause of death has been revealed or reported.

Wilson was in Gisborne to attend the Rhythm and Vines Festival, which took place from December 29-31. Although local Australian agencies report that the death was not suspicious and the death investigation was referred to the coroner.

Wilson had a 4-3 record as an MMA fighter in the welterweight division and last fought in October, scoring a first-round KO/TKO over Mark Alcoba at Canggu Fight Night 32 in Bali, Indonesia.









In an interview on Radio NZ, the fighter commented on what being Maori meant to him: «Being Maori is our superpower. It is our strength. We can resort to it whenever we need it. “I want to fight at the highest level, but I want to use MMA as a vehicle to tell our stories.” In addition, he noted that he had moved to the United States in the year of the pandemic to continue growing in mixed martial arts.