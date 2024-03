Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 17:02



The Provincial Court of Pontevedra has recently ratified a ruling issued by the Court of First Instance number 15 of Vigo, which establishes, among other issues, a 'pension' of 40 euros per month for a pet after a divorce process.

Specific, …