It should be noted that Bethesda Softworks, the development studio of Oblivion and the Elder Scrolls in general, is not involved in the project, although we imagine that it will not put a spoke in its wheels, given that it is usually tolerant and benevolent towards works born within the communities of its games.

The development team behind Skyblivion, the remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion built on The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim engine, has released a new video to showcase their progress over the past few months and to seek volunteers to help finish work on the massive project, which is due out in 2025.

Help Skyblivion

The video shows us two quests in particularas you can hear perfectly dubbed. It also shows us different locations and the combat system, which appears much more refined than the original Oblivion. After all, Skyblivion does not want to be a simple 1:1 remake, but an improved version of the game, integrating many of the innovations introduced by the community through mods. In short, This could be the definitive Oblivion experience.

If you are interested in helping with the project, please give your consent on the application page on the Skyblivion official website. As mentioned, the development team has confirmed the release in 2025. For months there has also been talk of a remastered edition of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion made by Bethesda, but so far nothing has been heard. Sometimes you wonder why they don’t adopt projects like this, helping them in the realization: they seem great, they are already ready and they are very loved by the community.