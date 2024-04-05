Angelina Jolie and his legal team remain steadfast in taking his case to the end. The actress revealed that she suffered physical assault from her ex-husband Brad Pitt during her marriage, according to documents that were leaked to the international media. The artist's lawyers maintain that the attack happened before the controversial incident on a private plane in 2016, when the Hollywood actor physically abused Jolie and her children, according to the complaint of the protagonist of 'Maleficent'.

The representatives maintain that this is not the only time that their client has been violated by Brad Pitt during their 10 years of marriage. On the other hand, the actor sued his ex-wife for selling part of her property, the vineyard. Chateau Miraval located in France.

What did Angelina Jolie say about Brad Pitt's attack?

Since their divorce in 2016, Jolie and Pitt have been embroiled in a protracted legal battle that has shaken the international entertainment world. The actress's team filed a motion with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday. In this document, she claims that she attempted to sell her shares in the Miraval winery to Brad Pitt, but negotiations broke down after he conditioned the sale on her signing a confidentiality agreement. This pact, Jolie claims, would prohibit her from speaking about the alleged physical abuse she and her children suffered, except in court.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Photo: LR Composition/Broadcast/CNN

When did Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt get divorced?

The separation between Angelina Jolie, 48, and Brad Pitt, 60, went public in 2016. Since then, they have been immersed in a lengthy legal process. Despite having been declared divorced in 2019, the court battle between the former couple continues to this day.

Jolie decided to divorce Pitt after a particularly serious incident that occurred during a private flight in 2016. According to the businesswoman, her then husband, who was under the influence of alcohol, physically attacked her and her children during that trip.

Why did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie sue over the vineyards?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt sued each other in relation to a vineyard in France, specifically in the Chateau Miraval. The dispute arose after Jolie attempted to sell her stake in the winery to Pitt and he conditioned the transaction on the signing of a confidentiality agreement that she considered restrictive. This clause led to a legal dispute between the former couple over the terms of the negotiation and the validity of Pitt's proposed non-disclosure agreement. The situation became even more complicated when Jolie sold half of her winery to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, leading to further legal disputes between the two.

In addition to the alleged physical abuse, Angelina took legal action over the dispute over the French vineyards she shared with Pitt. Despite her attempts to keep Château Miraval, a court in Luxembourg ruled in Pitt's favor in February 2023.