And the British newspaper, “The Sun”, reported, on Wednesday, that the depth of the hole is 198 meters, while its width is 24 meters.

On Saturday, the crater appeared suddenly in the Tierra Amarilla region in the Atacama region, northern Chile.

The newspaper described the hole as “frightening”, noting that some believe that it is deeper than 198 meters, as it is still growing, according to the authorities, who are in a state of great concern.

Video footage filmed by drones showed the depth of the crater, which also baffled experts.

The pit is located in a Canadian mining company mining area.

Authorities sent experts to the area, after receiving an alert from the National Geological and Mining Service about drilling.

“There is a huge distance, about 200 meters[between the surface and the bottom],” said service director David Montenegro.

“We didn’t find any material there, but we noticed that there was a lot of water,” he added.

Chileans living nearby became anxious, after learning that the crater was still widening.

Mayor Cristóbal Zuniga said: “Saturday we received a complaint from a citizen about the appearance of a crater near our town in the direction of the Alcaparrosa mine.”

“We are concerned, given that we are surrounded by the deposits of the mines and the underground works that operate beneath us,” Zuniga added.

However, there is currently no official confirmation that this crater is the result of nearby mining activities.