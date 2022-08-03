The looks of the queen of pop won the hearts of her many fans

In these days Jennifer Lopez it is located in Capri where it has not gone unnoticed for the splendid outfits sported. The dresses worn by the queen of pop won the hearts of her many fans and in a short time they went viral, thus making the rounds of the web. But do you know how much they cost? Their value is mind-boggling.

To spend a few relaxing days in the wonderful Capri Jennifer Lopez decided to wear equally gorgeous outfits. The singer’s shots around the island have been around the web and have left everyone speechless. The wonderful ones did not go unnoticed in the eyes of her fans do you live worn.

In particular, a shot that portrays Ben Affleck’s wife wearing a caftan studded with precious stones accompanied by a Valentino bag. To the whole, then, Jennifer Lopez joined some earrings in a golden circle and decided to put her hair in a bun.

It goes without saying that the outfit sported by the queen of pop in Capri has interested the fans especially as regards the price. According to rumors, it seems that the Valentino bag flaunted by the singer has a value of 3000 euros.

On the occasion of her stay in Capri Jennifer Lopez dined in the ‘Villa Verde’ restaurant where all the staff welcomed her with open arms. In fact, one was made as a tribute to her Pizza in the shape of a heart and the waiters sang the song ‘That’s Amore’ for her.

Jennifer Lopez and her wedding with Ben Affleck

20 years after the breakup, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. The two have decided to crown their love by celebrating the wedding. In this regard, the singer said: