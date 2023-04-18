On Tuesday, violent clashes broke out between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, around the leadership area and the presidential palace in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

Since the early hours of the morning, huge explosions have been heard in the center of Khartoum, coinciding with news of huge reinforcements sent by the Rapid Support Forces during the past few hours.

These developments come despite the announcement by the official spokesman for the Armed Forces, on Monday, that they have full control of the situation, but eyewitnesses told Sky News Arabia that there is a heavy deployment of the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum, Omdurman, Khartoum North, and a number of other cities and regions of the country. The Rapid Support Forces are also deployed along the road linking Khartoum and the Jazira state in the center of the country, amid reports that they control about 70 percent of the Darfur region bordering Chad and Central Africa.

Diplomatic missions in Khartoum have expressed their deep concern about the deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in Sudan, in light of the intensification of fighting for the fourth consecutive day.

According to Volker Peretz, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Sudan, the death toll has reached 185, but independent sources indicate more than 500 civilian and military deaths.

While the death toll among civilians is increasing dramatically, the residents of the capital are facing very poor humanitarian and living conditions, in light of the inability to provide basic needs until the three-hour deadline announced Sunday.

Since Saturday, fierce fighting has been taking place between the army and the Rapid Support Forces due to disagreements over the merger process, which led to the postponement of the signing of the agreement to transfer power to civilians, which was scheduled for the beginning of April.

It is not yet clear how much control each party has or its field position, but the continuation of the clashes confirms that matters have not yet been resolved in the interest of any of the two parties.

On Monday evening and Tuesday morning, the aerial bombardment continued on a number of Rapid Support Forces sites, which the army had previously declared full control over.