China’s economy grew 4.5% at an annual pace in the first quarter, thanks to the resumption of activity in the country after the end of anti-covid restrictions, according to official data released on Tuesday (18).

The number is the first image since 2019 of a Chinese economy free of the severe restrictions that allowed to control the coronavirus, but that affected companies and supply networks.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Asian giant grew by 2.9%, pressured by health measures linked to the pandemic and which were maintained until December.

The announcement of growth was accompanied by other good news for the Chinese economy: retail sales, one of the main consumption indicators, increased by 10.6% year-on-year in March and industrial production grew by 3.9% year-on-year month of 2022, reported the National Statistics Office (ONE).

The ONE report highlights that in the first three months of the year China faced a “serious and complex international scenario, as well as arduous tasks to promote reforms, development and guarantee stability at home”.

The ‘covid zero’ policy imposed by Beijing – based on strict quarantines and confinements, large-scale testing and travel restrictions – hampered economic activity until it was dismantled in December.

Since then, the Chinese population has returned to restaurants and travel, which represented a strong stimulus for the service sector.

– Modest target for 2023 –

Teewe Mevissen, an analyst at Rabobank, pointed out that “consumption recovered in the first quarter, partly due to accumulated demand, but has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels”.

“The drop in household equity due to the housing crisis and the loss of household income during the pandemic are factors why consumers do not spend more,” he added.

Iris Pang, chief China economist at ING, said the main reason for the higher-than-expected growth in the first quarter is the strong expansion in retail sales.

In 2022, China’s GDP grew by just 3%, one of its worst performances in decades.

The world’s second-largest economy also faces another set of challenges, such as high debt in the housing sector, falling consumer confidence, inflation and the threat of a global recession.

The official growth result between January and March greatly exceeded the forecast of 3.8% of analysts polled by the AFP.

In the first quarter of last year, the country’s economy grew by 4.8%, but registered a sharp slowdown in the last months of 2022.

The government has announced a modest 2023 economic growth target of 5%, and Prime Minister Li Qiang has already warned that the target could be difficult to achieve.

An AFP poll of analysts projects the Chinese economy to grow by an average of 5.3% this year, close to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) forecast of 5.2%.

Analysts, however, warn that the international scenario could harm China’s recovery.

Ken Cheung, from Mizuho Bank, pointed out that domestic consumption “proved to be the pillar” of economic progress, but that “industrial production was disappointing due to the strong recovery of export growth”.