Saturday, November 11, 2023, 8:24 p.m.



The Brotherhood of the Kingdom of Monastrell has celebrated its first twenty-five years and, among various events and events throughout 2023, this Saturday one of the most complicated and interesting tastings to carry out took place when it managed to bring together Pie Franco wines from the Casa Castillo winery from 2015 to 2021 in an almost unprecedented vertical tasting. «This is the third tasting that has been done in the history of Casa Castillo in its entire history. It is complicated by the few units left on the market,” said the winemaker and owner of the winery, José María Vicente.

In three blocks, wines from 20 and 21; from the 19th, 18th and 17th; and, finally, 16 and 15, the members of the Brotherhood and some privileged people were able to see the differences between the vintages, as well as the evolution that the winery has had when harvesting, as the great change in the search for a more grain large so that the proportion of the skin was reduced compared to the must, providing different techniques to give more power to the plant.

«The great wine of the winery is yet to come. “We remain obsessed with making lighter and fresher wines and ensuring that the terrain, climate and variety are shown at their best,” said Vicente. After the delicious tasting of Pie Franco, some of them with 99 and 100 Parker points in different vintages, the members of the Brotherhood closed the day with a fellowship meal at the El Churra restaurant.