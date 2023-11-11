On Saturday, November 11, Izvestia obtained footage from Cairo airport, where Russian Emergency Situations Ministry planes are stationed to evacuate Russians from the Gaza Strip.

Earlier in the day, Izvestia correspondent Mohammed Belbessi reported that thousands of displaced people were awaiting evacuation in a shelter in the south of the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip. Foreigners, including people with Russian passports, tried several times to leave Gaza for the Egyptian side, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

The day before, Belbessi said that dozens of people with dual citizenship were queuing at the Rafah checkpoint to evacuate to Egypt from the Gaza Strip, while more than 80 Russians were currently on the list to leave the enclave. First, they plan to deliver Russian citizens to Cairo, and then they will be transported to Russia.

On the same day, the special representative of the Russian President for the Middle East and African countries, Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Mikhail Bogdanov said that the evacuation of Russians from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah checkpoint would take a maximum of three days. According to him, this will depend on the throughput of the checkpoint itself.

At the same time, a checkpoint was not opened for people with dual citizenship, including Russians, who were awaiting evacuation from the Gaza Strip to Egyptian territory. Bogdanov explained that the work of the checkpoint was blocked due to the fact that permission to leave was needed to evacuate the wounded in ambulances.

Russian-speaking residents of the Gaza Strip told Izvestia about the situation in the enclave. According to one of the women, some of her friends walked to the checkpoint and died. According to the Russians, 85 Russian citizens are included in the register to leave the enclave.

At the same time, Izvestia’s source noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry plans to evacuate a little more than 1 thousand Russians with dual citizenship. They will have to cross into Egyptian territory through the Rafah checkpoint. It is clarified that the Russian Federation was one of the first to send a list of Russians with dual citizenship. On November 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed Izvestia that two special aircraft had already arrived in Cairo to evacuate Russians from the Gaza Strip. Another aircraft is expected to arrive soon.

On November 9, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova confirmed that Moscow is ready for the evacuation of compatriots and CIS citizens who have applied. Zakharova expressed surprise at the Israeli Ambassador’s statement that it could take up to two weeks to agree on the evacuation list.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, as a result of the conflict, the number of Israeli casualties has increased to 1,405 people, and another 5.6 thousand were injured. The number of Palestinians killed as a result of attacks on the Gaza Strip exceeded 11 thousand people, and another 27.4 thousand were injured.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.