During the usual walk in the park, Cokie noticed poor Lucy in trouble and immediately warned her dad to help her.

This is the amazing story of rescuing a little dog named Lucy. After being abandoned by her former owners, she found herself lying in a pool of mud, just waiting for her suffering to end. Luckily the puppy Cokie he noticed her and allowed her dad to be able to save her. Today the two dogs are truly inseparable.

It seemed like any other morning for a man named William Thomas Green. He had woken up early and, before leaving for work, he went out with his puppy Cokie for a walk.

There had been one during the night violent rain storm, but she didn’t want her puppy to give up on the usual outing to the park and the daily carry-over game.

Arrived in the park, the man has unhooked the leash and allowed his little dog to run free. After a couple of club throws, William saw that Cokie was standing still by a tree, staring something strange.

When the man approached and realized what had caught his dog’s attention, his heart literally went in shattered.

Lucy and Cokie become inseparable

In a mud-filled pit, Cokie had found a weak, dirty little dog who literally stood struggling to survive. Someone had abandoned her and the night rain had seriously endangered her life.

Without thinking for a minute, William loaded the dog into his car and took her to his study trusted veterinarian.

The analyzes showed that the puppy, in addition to a severe state of malnutrition, also suffered from heartworm And whipworms. Visiting her the doctor was also able to affirm that in the past she had been exploited for abusive litters.

A truly dramatic past that of Lucy. A past that convinced William to adopt it and to give her a second chance for a happy life.

It took months for the puppy to regain the full physical shape and inner serenity of any dog. But in the end, he made it.

Seeing her today, in her new home, with her new owners and her new best friend Cokie, is an image that it really warms everyone’s hearts.