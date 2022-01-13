Former lover of the Russian pop singer MakSim, entrepreneur Anton Petrov bought an elite apartment for her in Moscow. The real estate cost hundreds of millions of rubles. The name of the person who bought the artist’s home became known from the material KP.RU…

Sources of the publication reported that three years ago Petrov bought an apartment for the singer in the Triumph Palace complex in the center of Moscow near the Sokol metro station. According to assumptions, housing with an area of ​​500 square meters is worth 200 million rubles. MakSim lives in an apartment with two children. In the same complex, TV presenter Alla Mikheeva and actress Yulia Peresild own the facilities.

In addition to housing, Petrov bought a Maybach car for his former lover. Its cost is estimated at 10 million rubles. The entrepreneur also paid for the treatment of the artist from the coronavirus.

In September 2021, in an interview with Ksenia Sobchak, MakSim said that she had purchased real estate with her own money, and her lover did not help her with the purchase. The singer added that she could not be financially dependent on a man.